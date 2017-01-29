Login
Sunday, January 29, 2017
  • Hardin Northern hosting blood drive
    DOLA — A blood drive is being held by Hardin Northern High School on Tuesday, November 29.
  • AHS Marching Band earns Excellent rating
    The Ada High School Marching Band earned an Excellent rating at the OMEA Marching Band Contest held Friday Nov. 4th at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium in Brunswick with their Toy Story themed show “To Infinity”.
  • Centenarian still works the farm
    Bucher is 100-years young and enjoys spending her days tending to the fields with farmers Randy Scoles & Brenda Wolber.
  • Library Levy receives overwhelming support
    Ada residents showed overwhelming support for their library on Tuesday, casting ballots in favor of the institution’s one mill renewal levy by just over a three-to-one margin.
    
  • Hardin Northern hosting blood drive
  • AHS Marching Band earns Excellent rating
  • Centenarian still works the farm
  • Library Levy receives overwhelming support
    
  • John C. Kulak

    John C. Kulak

    WAYNE, Mich. — John Christopher Kulak, 31, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 in Wayne, Michigan.
  • Farmers needed for field trials

    HARDIN COUNTY – Ohio State is looking for farmer cooperators and crop consultants to help conduct on-farm field trials this year. Updating fertilizer recommendations is a major undertaking that will require a collective effort from numerous OSU extension personnel, crop consultants and farmer cooperators.
