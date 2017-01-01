LAFAYETTE — Jean North Kinsey, 85, of Lafayette, and formerly of
Ocala, Florida and Kenton, passed away at Lima Memorial Hospital on Dec.
26, 2016.
Third quarter honor roll
Ada Herald Media Affiliates
Dearborn County Register | Delphos Herald | Eagle Print | Falmouth Outlook | Iron County Reporter
| Monroe County Beacon
| Ohio County News | Paulding Progress | Putnam County Sentinel | Rising Sun Recorder | Star Gazette | The Business Journal | The Harrison Journal | The Journal Press | Times Bulletin | Vilas County News-Review | Waushara Argus
Information published on this site is not for republication in print or web media without the expressed written consent of Ada Herald Media.