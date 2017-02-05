Login
Sunday, February 05, 2017
  • Big Football
    The Superbowl is a time of celebration for Ada, Ohio, but this year the community has pulled together to make the celebration even bigger.
  • Native Brewer
    Ada is a small town, but it’s people tend to grow up with big dreams.
  • Welcome home, soldier
    Lacey Fisher, her daughter Layla and son Luke patiently awaited the arrival of their favorite soldier - Matt Fisher.
  • Hardin Northern hosting blood drive
    DOLA — A blood drive is being held by Hardin Northern High School on Tuesday, November 29.
    
    The Superbowl is a time of celebration for Ada, Ohio, but this year the community has pulled together to make the celebration even bigger.
  • USV girls claim outright NWCC title

    MCGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley girls basketball team claimed the outright Northwest Central Conference championship Thursday evening with a 62-27 win over Riverside.
  • John C. Kulak

    John C. Kulak

    WAYNE, Mich. — John Christopher Kulak, 31, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 in Wayne, Michigan.
  • Farmers needed for field trials

    HARDIN COUNTY – Ohio State is looking for farmer cooperators and crop consultants to help conduct on-farm field trials this year. Updating fertilizer recommendations is a major undertaking that will require a collective effort from numerous OSU extension personnel, crop consultants and farmer cooperators.
